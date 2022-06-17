BIDR (BIDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.46 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $22.46 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,792.70 or 0.76759578 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00305861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012982 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.