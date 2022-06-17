Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,621 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,621 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $330.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

