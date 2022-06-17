Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

