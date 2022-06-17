Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

