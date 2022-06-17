Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 19.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

