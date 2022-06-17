BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $585.77 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $646.87 and its 200-day moving average is $755.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

