Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Trimmed by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 268,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

