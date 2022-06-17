bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.