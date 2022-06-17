bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of BLUE opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $33.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About bluebird bio (Get Rating)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.