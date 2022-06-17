BMO Capital Markets Downgrades T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $135.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TROW. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.00.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.09 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.