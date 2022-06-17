BMO Capital Markets Trims Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Target Price to C$0.65

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GSV. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of C$1.81 and a twelve month high of C$3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

