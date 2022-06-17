Bokf Na Buys 1,971 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,173,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.50. 11,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,210. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

