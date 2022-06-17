Bokf Na Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bokf Na raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.09% of ONEOK worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 47,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

