Bokf Na Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. 24,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,895. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.