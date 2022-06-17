Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $43,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.22. 8,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,280. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.