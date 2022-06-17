Bokf Na Purchases 6,972 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Target were worth $24,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 89,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,112. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $141.29 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

