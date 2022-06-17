Bokf Na Purchases 756 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.12. 31,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.10 and a 200-day moving average of $399.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.