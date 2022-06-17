Bokf Na Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after buying an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 158,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,480,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

