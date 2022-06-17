BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million. BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 110,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,952. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -75.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,680. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

