BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 510 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.19) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.16) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.46) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.13) on Monday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.72.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

