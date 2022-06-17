Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 2,165 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.36.

UNP traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,863. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

