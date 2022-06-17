Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.09% of Sysco worth $38,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. 29,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

