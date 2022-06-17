Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $31.90 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 535,224 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

