Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 78,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,364,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average is $194.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

