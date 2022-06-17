Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,744,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,090,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

