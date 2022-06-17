Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $232.28. 6,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

