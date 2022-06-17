Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,510 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after buying an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $7.40 on Friday, reaching $95.02. 493,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

