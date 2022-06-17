Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,815 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 170,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,400. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

