Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Increased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $497.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $567.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.