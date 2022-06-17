Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bunge were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.