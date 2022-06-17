Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,650 ($20.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.79) to GBX 2,070 ($25.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.67) to GBX 1,950 ($23.67) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,836 ($22.28) to GBX 1,845 ($22.39) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 1,850 ($22.45) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,667.74.

BURBY opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

