Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. Caleres’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Caleres by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.