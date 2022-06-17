Camden Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

