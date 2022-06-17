Camden Capital LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $157.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,458 shares of company stock worth $31,573,555. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

