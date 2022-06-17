Camden Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $199.94 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.33. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

