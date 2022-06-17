Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

