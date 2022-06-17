Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.