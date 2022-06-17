Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.