Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.