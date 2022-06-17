Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of USAT stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.