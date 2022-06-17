Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Shares Down 0.9%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.72 and last traded at $72.72. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

