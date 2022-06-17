Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Shares Down 0.9%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGYGet Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.72 and last traded at $72.72. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKHGY)

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

