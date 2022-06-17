Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $419.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.23. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,432 shares of company stock worth $66,220. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,419,000 after buying an additional 211,615 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,694,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.