CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareCloud in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC opened at $3.45 on Friday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

