Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stephens

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $100.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carvana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

