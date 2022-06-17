Castweet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $658.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $35,977.97 and approximately $658.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

