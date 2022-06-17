Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.61. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,625,425 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.90.
Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBIO)
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.
