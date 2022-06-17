Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.61. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,625,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

