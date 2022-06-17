Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.87 and a 200 day moving average of $210.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

