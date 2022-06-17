Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.69. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 327,105 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$87.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

