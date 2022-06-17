CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CBRE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

CBRE traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,812,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,123. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

