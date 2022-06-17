Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Nathan Blackburne Buys 5,335 Shares of Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider Nathan Blackburne acquired 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$20,006.25 ($13,893.23).

Nathan Blackburne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Nathan Blackburne acquired 4,700 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.24 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of A$19,928.00 ($13,838.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, offices, and townhouses.

