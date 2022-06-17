Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.99. 3,023,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

